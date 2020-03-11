Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Resources
SHIRLEY L. (RANDOLPH) SCHILLO


1933 - 2020
SHIRLEY L. (RANDOLPH) SCHILLO Obituary
SCHILLO SHIRLEY L. (RANDOLPH)

Age 86, of Greensboro, NC, formerly of Ross Twp., passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Wife of the late Edward "Bud" M. Schillo; loving mother of Sandra Stollar (Rob) and Lori Cavaliere (Paul); proud grandmother of Ryan E. Stollar (Haley), Austin R. Stollar, Leah N. Cavaliere, and Josh E. Cavaliere; sister of Laura Lister of Greensboro, NC, the late Carolyn Thompson, and the late Richard Randolph; also survived by loving relatives and friends, especially the Ed and Anna May Berger family and the Kowalski family. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. Shirley enjoyed a long career as a secretary for North Hills School District. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020
