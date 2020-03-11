|
SCHILLO SHIRLEY L. (RANDOLPH)
Age 86, of Greensboro, NC, formerly of Ross Twp., passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Wife of the late Edward "Bud" M. Schillo; loving mother of Sandra Stollar (Rob) and Lori Cavaliere (Paul); proud grandmother of Ryan E. Stollar (Haley), Austin R. Stollar, Leah N. Cavaliere, and Josh E. Cavaliere; sister of Laura Lister of Greensboro, NC, the late Carolyn Thompson, and the late Richard Randolph; also survived by loving relatives and friends, especially the Ed and Anna May Berger family and the Kowalski family. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. Shirley enjoyed a long career as a secretary for North Hills School District. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020