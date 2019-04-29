BAUMAN SHIRLEY LOU (BAKER)

Age 89, of Glenshaw, formerly of Etna, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Shirley was the beloved wife of the late Richard Joseph Bauman. She was the daughter of the late Edgar and Louella (Haberland) Baker. A longtime resident of Glenshaw, both Shirley and Richard loved to garden and keep their family home beautiful. She is survived by her loving daughters, Debra L. Thompson (Jeffrey), of Gibsonia, PA and Darla L. Gerlach (the late Robert Cord and Charles Gerlach), of Glenshaw, PA and four grandchildren, Elizabeth Thompson Saraceno (Dan), Laura Cord Church (Gavin), Sara Thompson Guertin (Jacob) and Richard Cord (Jenna); also five great-grandchildren, Skylar Paige Saraceno, Robert Ellis Church, Cora Lane Guertin, Annabelle Rose Saraceno and Errett Cord Church. She will also be remembered lovingly by friends and neighbors. Throughout her life in Glenshaw, Shirley was a member of Berkeley Hills Lutheran Church where she served on the Altar Guild and as church secretary. Shirley was a longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Pittsburgh. She was a retired secretary from the Lutheran Service Society and Heinz Company. No visitation. Service and Interment private. We wish to thank the entire staff of Valencia Woods St. Barnabas for their compassion and love they rendered during her period of stay. Arr. NEELY FUNERAL HOME, Glenshaw. Please visit us at:

neelyfuneralhome.com