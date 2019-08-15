|
SNYDER SHIRLEY LOUISE
Age 91, of Manor Borough, died on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She was born on October 18, 1927 in Swissvale, to the late Robert and Margaret (Mitchell) McFarland. Shirley was a 1945 graduate of Swissvale High School and had attended Robert Morris University and modeling school. She had been employed over the years at Kaufmann's, Joseph Horne, Three Rivers Motors, and Union Switch & Signal Co. prior to working at the Standard Observer, from which she retired. Shirley belonged to St. Barbara Church and Young at Heart. She is survived by her two daughters, Louise M. Snyder-Ocepek (Thomas) of Robesonia and Paula J. Mace (Christopher) of North Huntingdon; three grandchildren, Erin J., David C., and Mary L. Ocepek; and nephews, Robert, Charles, and John McFarland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Maurice W. "Bill" Snyder; a son, David William Snyder; and a brother, Robert McFarland. Friends will be received Friday, August 16, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 111 Raymaley Rd., Harrison City. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will be private. In honor of Shirley, please do something nice for someone in your neighborhood. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019