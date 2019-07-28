Home

SHIRLEY M. (GOODWORTH) HUDEPOHL

SHIRLEY M. (GOODWORTH) HUDEPOHL Obituary
HUDEPOHL SHIRLEY M. (GOODWORTH)

Age 86, of Etna, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Goodworth; and sister of Betty Damron, James Hudepohl and the late Jack Hudepohl, Arlene Romea and John Jones. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Shirley was a telephone operator for Bell Telephone. She was a member of All Saints Church in Etna and the Elks in Oakmont. She also volunteered her time and energy at the Etna Senior Center. Per her wishes, there will be no visitation and services are to remain private. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the Cheswick Health and Wellness staff for their care of Shirley. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019
