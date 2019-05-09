KIDD SHIRLEY M. (KMIEC)

Age 82, of Plum, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gordon H. Kidd, Jr.; loving mother of Michael (Patti) Kidd of Tampa, FL, Susan (Tom) Fox of Plum, Timothy (Angela) Kidd of Plum, Judy (Dan) Matvya of Plum and Karen Kidd of Jeannette; grandmother of Jennifer (Rich) Rice, Joe (Melissa) Fox, Tim (Natalie) Fox, Kayla (Anthony) Ross, Amanda (Doug) Zubal and Abby Kidd; great-grandmother of Cayla Irwin, R.J. Rice, Luke Fox, Brianna Rice, Benjamin Zubal, Giovanni Ross and Dominick Gordon Fox; sister of the late Lillian Stapel; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Shirley was the owner of the former Kidd's Kards and Gifts in Plum and Monroeville for many years and served as President of the company she founded with her husband, G. Kidd, Inc. She loved traveling, gambling and playing cards and she and her late husband celebrated their birthdays in Las Vegas, NV for many years. Shirley was very loving and devoted to her family. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank) Plum, PA 15239. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Joy R.C. Church, 2000 O'Block Ave., Plum. Interment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the Kidd family suggest memorial contributions to UMDF, 8085 Saltsburg Rd., Suite 201, Plum or to Plum EMS, 1990 Old Mine Rd., Plum, PA 15239.