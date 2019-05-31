|
|
VETE SHIRLEY M. (MILLER)
Age 88, of Robinson Twp., on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Wife of the late Peter Vete; beloved mother of Kathy (George) Zimmerman, Dean (Linda) Vete, and Patti Good; dear grandmother of Jeffrey and Scott Zimmerman, Brandon and Deana Vete; great-grandmother of Autumn and Samuel Zimmerman and Caden, Dillin, Addi, and Elli Vete; as per Shirley's wishes, there will be NO VIEWING. Family and friends are invited to the Funeral Service 2 p.m. Saturday in Ascension Lutheran Church, 1200 Silver Lane, Robinson Twp. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., Crafton, 412-921-3661. www.schepnermcdermott.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 31, 2019