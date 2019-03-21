Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
SHIRLEY MAE (WOTHERSPOON) NAHAY

SHIRLEY MAE (WOTHERSPOON) NAHAY Obituary
NAHAY SHIRLEY MAE (WOTHERSPOON)

On March 19, 2019, age 89 of West Mifflin. Beloved wife of the late Ernest Nicholas Nahay; loving mother of Ernest "Buddy" (Mary) Nahay, Jr., Cheryl (Michael) Michaels and Lindsay "Pete" Nahay; cherished grandmother of Shevonne (Richard) Dale, Jessica (Frank) Isenberg, Melissa (Andrew) Hornfeck, Mikayla Nahay and Nicholas Nahay; great-grandmother of Frank Isenberg, Michael Hornfeck, Adalynn Isenberg, Lillian Hornfeck and Margaret Hornfeck. Shirley was an active member of Anne Ashley UMC, Royal Crusaders, avid reader, loved to play cards and participated in several card clubs and bowled with her late husband. Friends received on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 412-461-6394. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in Anne Ashley UMC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations sent to Anne Ashley UMC, 334 22nd Ave., Munhall, PA 15120. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
