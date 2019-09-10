|
STEIN SHIRLEY MAE (MARCUS)
Shirley Mae Stein (Marcus), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend, passed away on September 9, 2019 in Pittsburgh. She was 93. A lifelong resident of Pittsburgh, Shirley graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and worked as a professional before it was commonplace for women. She spent her career at Sears (ultimately, as Buyer for Women's Apparel) until her retirement. Shirley was happily married to Simon Stein for 48 years, until his death in 2008. She rejoiced in family - especially her grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their children - and delighted in making meals for gatherings large and small. Shirley is fondly remembered for her ability to make friends with people and to express caring wherever she went. No birthday, anniversary or other occasion went unrecognized. She had close, lifelong friendships with female cousins and women she met as far back as kindergarten. She took an active interest in everyone's life, whether it was her grandchildren and grandnieces, neighbors, hairdresser, or the staff at the Penn Avenue Fish store who supplied her with whitefish and pike for her homemade gefilte fish for all Jewish holiday celebrations. Shirley was a former board member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Charles Morris Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She volunteered there and at Presbyterian SeniorCare - Woodside Place, going on field trips with residents of both institutions. An avid mahjong player, she played a weekly game for decades with cousins and friends. She is survived by her children, Leon Stein (Jennifer) and Linda Stein (Dan Doyle); grandchildren, Lisa McKarns (Tom), David Stein (Melanie), Ben and Jon Doyle; great-grandchildren, Kate Sickles (Michael), Jack and Will McKarns, Hannah and Taggart Stein, and Sammy Doyle; and great-great-granddaughter, Eliza Sickles. She was aunt to nieces, Marsha Heller, Joan Marcus (Adrian Bryan-Brown), and Abby Savitz (Nate); great-aunt to Michael Kamens (Carmel), Debby Adamo (Rich), Mindi Feldstein (Marc), Rachel Dragotta, (Phil), Sarah Savitz (Dan Stafura); great-great-aunt to Amanda and Courtney Kamens, Lilly and Jennifer Adamo, Carolyn Feldstein, and Amelia and Talia Dragotta. She was sister-in-law to Victor Stein, Allen Stein (Marilyn), and Ruth (Stan) Jonas and beloved aunt to the Goldstein and Stein cousins, who adored her. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by her mother, Sarah Marcus; father, Abraham; brothers, Bernard and "Cookie" (Raymond); sister, Lillian Heller (Alex); and niece, Carolyn Kamens (Aaron). The family extends special gratitude to Earlene Halliwell, who was a great friend and caretaker to Shirley during her recent illness. Graveside services will be held at Beth Shalom Cemetery on Tuesday, September 10th at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Hillman Cancer Center. Professional Services by the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville www.dalessandroltd.com