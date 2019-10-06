Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
412-655-4600
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
SHIRLEY MARIE PUST


1935 - 2019
SHIRLEY MARIE PUST Obituary
PUST SHIRLEY MARIE

On Friday, October 4, 2019, Shirley M. (Holliday), age 83, of Pleasant Hills. Beloved wife of the late John J. "Posty" Pust; loving mother of Kimberly (Rhett) Roy of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, John J. Pust, Jr. of Whitehall and the late Robert Pust; step-mother of Beverly (Richard) Frosini of Finleyville and the late Joyce L. Fulton; devoted grandmother of Joshua Roy, Amanda Roy, Fallon Roy, Alexa Pust, Johnathan Pust, Anthony R. Frosini and Nicholas J. (Gaylyn) Frosini; great-grandmother of Luca and Contessa Frosini; sister of Gayle (Edward) Bleil, Tommy Holliday, Lynn (Ginny) Holliday, David Holliday, Mickey Holliday, Rickey (Norma) Holliday, Cindy (Tony) Theodori and the late Carol Dodd and Scott Holliday; sister-in-law of Sharon Holliday; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Shirley truly was an angel here on Earth and in everyone's life. She will live on forever in our hearts, together again with her beloved Posty. Friends received Monday 4-8 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600, where a service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
