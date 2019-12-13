|
MILLER SHIRLEY
Age 90, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Shirley Rose (Matvey) Miller, wife of the late Louis. Daughter of the late Joseph and Louise (Sendek) Matvey. Mother of Joette Miller (Michael Steele), the late Larry (Debbie Miller), Michele Wagner, Anita Napierkowski (Kenneth), and Tricia Goughneour (Marshall). Grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of three. Sister of the late Dolores Lighthart. Shirley worked for Bell Telephone with the IBM computers. She was the most unselfish, intelligent mother there was. She always gave the best advice to her children. She broke our hearts leaving us. Private viewing and burial. Arrangements made by O'BRIEN'S.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019