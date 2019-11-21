|
O'BRIEN-VIROSTEK SHIRLEY (CAMPBELL)
On Monday, November 18, 2019, age 92, of Port Vue. Beloved wife of the late Robert O'Brien and Andrew Virostek; loving mother of Robert (Sara) O'Brien, Jr., and the late Nancy (Surviving Joseph) Sipos; cherished grandmother of Michael (Eva) O'Brien, Daniel (Jayme) O'Brien, Patrick (Caitlin Paul) O'Brien, Mark (Tracy) Sipos and Robyn Sipos; great-grandmother of Conor, Tyler and Graham O'Brien and Alexis, Aubrey and Weston Sipos. Survived by her longtime caregiver and friend, Karen Bellante; and many nieces and nephews. Shirley was a longtime environmental activist for Clean Air and Wildlife. She also worked for many years as a Bank Teller in Port Vue. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate her life. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.
