REINHART SHIRLEY (WARD) "SHIRL"
On Sunday, January 12, 2020, Shirley (Ward) "Shirl" Reinhart, age 84, of Bellevue. Daughter of the late Emil and Viola Ward. Survived by her sons, Kevin (Chris) and David (Donna) Reinhart; grandchildren, Michael, Kenny, Andy (Beth), David (Ashley) Reinhart and Dana (Brian) Wedlock; great-grandchildren, Jared, Damon, Devin, Kevin, Caden, Aislynn, Haley, Lyla, Noah and Nolan. Shirley was retired from Community College of Allegheny County, she was a member of Northgate School Board for 16 years and volunteered at the elementary school where she read to the children. Friends received Wednesday from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, where Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Memorial contributions suggested to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 (www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020