Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY GALLAGHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY S. (SUMMER) GALLAGHER


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHIRLEY S. (SUMMER) GALLAGHER Obituary
GALLAGHER SHIRLEY S. (SUMMER)

Of Rockwood, Somerset County, formerly of Forest Hills, age 91, died peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019, with her family at her bedside. Beloved wife of the late Ralph E. Gallagher for 65 years; loving mother of Dana (Norm) Tramba, William (Carol) Gallagher, Susan (Mark) Glew, James (Carol) Gallagher, Edward Gallagher, Janet (Bruce) Sivak and Barbara (Jeff) Byers. Shirley is also survived by her brother, Robert (late Peg) Summer; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Shirley was a career homemaker and volunteered while raising her children as a Girl Scout Leader and Cub Scout Den Mother. She enjoyed swimming and many types of crafting. Shirley was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Forest Hills Fire Department and the Order of the Eastern Star. Friends are welcome on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/ MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. Shirley's Funeral Service will be in the Forest Hills Presbyterian Church on Thursday at 11 a.m. Shirley will be laid to rest in Restland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 1840 Ardmore Blvd., Pgh., PA 15221.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now