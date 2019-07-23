GALLAGHER SHIRLEY S. (SUMMER)

Of Rockwood, Somerset County, formerly of Forest Hills, age 91, died peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019, with her family at her bedside. Beloved wife of the late Ralph E. Gallagher for 65 years; loving mother of Dana (Norm) Tramba, William (Carol) Gallagher, Susan (Mark) Glew, James (Carol) Gallagher, Edward Gallagher, Janet (Bruce) Sivak and Barbara (Jeff) Byers. Shirley is also survived by her brother, Robert (late Peg) Summer; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Shirley was a career homemaker and volunteered while raising her children as a Girl Scout Leader and Cub Scout Den Mother. She enjoyed swimming and many types of crafting. Shirley was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Forest Hills Fire Department and the Order of the Eastern Star. Friends are welcome on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/ MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. Shirley's Funeral Service will be in the Forest Hills Presbyterian Church on Thursday at 11 a.m. Shirley will be laid to rest in Restland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 1840 Ardmore Blvd., Pgh., PA 15221.