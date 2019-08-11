Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
SHIRLEY (LAWSON) SANDEN


1923 - 2019
SHIRLEY (LAWSON) SANDEN Obituary
SANDEN SHIRLEY (LAWSON)

On Wednesday, August 7, 2019, Shirley (Lawson) Sanden, age 96, passed away in Pittsburgh, PA. Born June 20, 1923 in Jamestown, NY and spent most of her life there. She retired from Manor Oak Nursing Home where she was an LPN and Floor Nurse after more than 20 years of service. She resided in Pittsburgh, PA for the last six years to be closer to her eldest daughter. Wife of the late Eugene "Gene" Sanden; mother of Susan (Mark) Van Volkenburg of Bellevue, PA and Barbara (Jimmy) Johnson of Kennesaw, GA; and grandmother of Zachary Barnes, Danica, Christa and Brianna Van Volkenburg; great grandmother of Olivia Barnes. Prior to Shirley's failed vision, she was an avid reader, loved to sew and do puzzles. Shirley loved animals and listening to classical music on public radio. There will be no visitation. Service will be private. Shirley had three favorite charities and the family suggests memorials be made to James Prendergast Library, 509 Cherry St, Jamestown NY 14701 (prendergastlibrary.org); Chautauqua County Humane Society, 2825 Strunk Road, Jamestown, NY 14701 (spcapets.com) and your local public radio station. Arrangements by LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Bellevue.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019
