SMITH SHIRLEY (ANDERSON)
November 27, 1935 - November 30, 2019. Age 84, of Baldwin Twp., formerly of Bethel Park and Mt. Lebanon, flew home on angels wings to meet with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 30. Now reunited with her husband, William H. Smith predeceased; her great-granddaughter, Sophia predeceased and all other loved ones she cherished in her lifetime and had missed for years. Surviving are her four children, Shirlyn (Robert) Lytle, West (Debbie) Smith, Joy Smith and Matt (Susan) Smith; nine grandchildren, Tara and Aaron Lytle, Nick Harper (Chihiro), Chloe and Blake Smith, Bill (Mardi) Smith, Rachel Burns, Kayla and Emily Smith; and five great-grandchildren. Longtime member of Ruthfred Lutheran Church where she was actively involved in Journey Through The Word, the Esther Circle and many other roles of service for over 40 years. She had a true connection with and love for her sisters in Christ that will endure. As a member of the White Shrine of Jerusalem she served as a Watchman of Shepherds. Her life was spent in Christian service to her family and others. Those whose lives she touched were changed by her beautiful spirit and lovely soul. Deeply mourned by her family. "In the arms of the angels". Friends will be received on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. A funeral service will be held on Friday, 11 a.m. at Ruthfred Lutheran Church. Interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019