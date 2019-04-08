Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
12:30 PM
Mt. Lebanon Cemetery-Temple Emanuel section
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Lebanon Cemetery-Temple Emanuel section
SHIRLEY (SOKOLSKY) (HIMELBLAU) SHELPMAN

SHELPMAN SHIRLEY (HIMELBLAU) (SOKOLSKY)

On Saturday, April 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Shelpman and beloved former spouse and lifetime friend of the late Sanford Sokolsky; beloved mother of Sheila Sten (Thomas Boczkowski); daughter of the late Sidney and Ann Himelblau; sister of Alvin (Ellen) Himelblau and the late Ronald Himelblau; grandmother of Andrea Rachel Sten; also survived by nieces and nephews. Shirley was a member of Temple Adath Or of Davie, FL. Graveside Services and Interment will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery-Temple Emanuel section. Family and friends will meet at cemetery chapel at 12:30 p.m. Contributions may be made to , 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated.


www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019
