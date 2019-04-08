|
SHELPMAN SHIRLEY (HIMELBLAU) (SOKOLSKY)
On Saturday, April 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Shelpman and beloved former spouse and lifetime friend of the late Sanford Sokolsky; beloved mother of Sheila Sten (Thomas Boczkowski); daughter of the late Sidney and Ann Himelblau; sister of Alvin (Ellen) Himelblau and the late Ronald Himelblau; grandmother of Andrea Rachel Sten; also survived by nieces and nephews. Shirley was a member of Temple Adath Or of Davie, FL. Graveside Services and Interment will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery-Temple Emanuel section. Family and friends will meet at cemetery chapel at 12:30 p.m. Contributions may be made to , 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019