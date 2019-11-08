Home

Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home, Inc.
941 McCoy Road
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
(412) 504-2000
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home, Inc.
941 McCoy Road
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
7:30 PM
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home, Inc.
941 McCoy Road
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
SHIRLEY ZEILER Obituary
ZEILER SHIRLEY

Age 87, of Ingram, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, November 6, 2019, of a broken heart, after losing her loving companion of 57 years, Vincent Leonard; beloved mother of John (Gloria) Kuttler, Bruce Kuttler, Darcy Zeiler, James (Marta) Zeiler and the late Donald Kuttler; grandma goddess of 13 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Jack and Bernie Flynn. Shirley will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Saturday, 2 p.m. until time of blessing service at 7:30 p.m. at the Kennedy Twp. Location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks (Kennedy Twp.), PA 15136. Please view the family's online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
