ZIEGLER SHIRLEY
Age 83, of Westerville, OH passed away September 10, 2019. Shirley was born September 29, 1935 to Otto and Ida (Goode) Meyers. Shirley will be deeply missed by her husband, Jim "Buck" Ziegler of 62 years; children, Jimmy (Suzan), Gary (Tanya), and Sharon; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and respected by all. Visitation will be Saturday, September 21st from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a Mass immediately following at NEWCOMER NE CHAPEL, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, family request donations to be made to Hospice of Central Ohio. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019