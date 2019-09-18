Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY ZIEGLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY ZIEGLER


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHIRLEY ZIEGLER Obituary
ZIEGLER SHIRLEY

Age 83, of Westerville, OH passed away September 10, 2019. Shirley was born September 29, 1935 to Otto and Ida (Goode) Meyers. Shirley will be deeply missed by her husband, Jim "Buck" Ziegler of 62 years; children, Jimmy (Suzan), Gary (Tanya), and Sharon; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and respected by all. Visitation will be Saturday, September 21st from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a Mass immediately following at NEWCOMER NE CHAPEL, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, family request donations to be made to Hospice of Central Ohio. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHIRLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now