Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-3850
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
daughter's residence
2689 Amman Street
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SIDNEY KORNBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SIDNEY J. KORNBERG


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SIDNEY J. KORNBERG Obituary
KORNBERG SIDNEY J.

Sidney J. Kornberg, born January 20, 1936 to Jacob and Bella Kornberg, died on Thursday December 26, 2019 of Pittsburgh, formerly of Athens, Greece. Married in Philadelphia, PA and in Athens, Greece, 1962 to Anna (Floutsakou) Kornberg. Loving father of Ioulia (Nee' Jill)) Kornberg. Preceded by is four siblings Esther, Albert, Flo and Bernard. Sid was a force of nature, smart as a whip, funny as hell, proud of his Jewish ethnicity, yet agnostic, a great ballroom dancer, so very very in love with Anna. Sidney was a language aficionado. He translated books and plays from Greek to English, tutored non Greeks to speak Greek and was a very good tour guide. Anna's and Sidney's song was Efiges. A Memorial will be held at the daughter's residence 2689 Amman Street Pittsburgh, PA 15226 on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1-4 p.m.. Send condolences to


www.readshawfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SIDNEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now