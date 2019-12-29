|
|
KORNBERG SIDNEY J.
Sidney J. Kornberg, born January 20, 1936 to Jacob and Bella Kornberg, died on Thursday December 26, 2019 of Pittsburgh, formerly of Athens, Greece. Married in Philadelphia, PA and in Athens, Greece, 1962 to Anna (Floutsakou) Kornberg. Loving father of Ioulia (Nee' Jill)) Kornberg. Preceded by is four siblings Esther, Albert, Flo and Bernard. Sid was a force of nature, smart as a whip, funny as hell, proud of his Jewish ethnicity, yet agnostic, a great ballroom dancer, so very very in love with Anna. Sidney was a language aficionado. He translated books and plays from Greek to English, tutored non Greeks to speak Greek and was a very good tour guide. Anna's and Sidney's song was Efiges. A Memorial will be held at the daughter's residence 2689 Amman Street Pittsburgh, PA 15226 on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1-4 p.m.. Send condolences to
www.readshawfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019