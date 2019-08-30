|
SCLARSKY SIDNEY
Passed peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the age of 101. Survived by his loving wife, Helen Fay Sclarsky (Weitzen) of 66 years; his adult children, David Sclarsky, Jude Sclarsky, Lisa Summer; his grandchildren, Rachel, Hannah, Ethan Sclarsky and Eve Summer; his great-grandchildren, Henry and Ben Keefe, as well as daughters-in-law Amy Sclarsky (Margolin), Lyralen Kaye, and many loving friends, nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Anna Sclarsky; four siblings, Ruth Burdman, Esther Foster, Morris and Harry. Sid will be remembered for his well-earned nickname, "Pal," his friendliness, kindness and sweetness to everyone who knew him, his lifelong interest in learning and his commitment to his wife, his family, fatherhood and grandfatherhood. He and Helen enjoyed traveling the country, attending concerts, and growing dahlias and vegetables in their garden. Sid lived a full life and will be deeply missed. Friends may meet at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Friday at 9 a.m. and then proceed to Agudath Achim Cemetery for 10 a.m. Graveside Services. Contributions may be made to the Tree of Life Rebuilding Fund, 5898 Wilkins Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217. www.schugar.com.
