STARK JR. SIDNEY

Of Squirrel Hill, passed peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Cherished father of Seth Stark and his wife, Sharon; grandfather of Majack Alexander-Stark and her husband, Spyke; great-grandfather of Yofi Stark. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley and son, Sidney Stark, III. He was born and raised in Pittsburgh, where he raised his family, was a successful businessman and fully immersed himself in the city's arts, music, and cultural offerings. Sidney graduated from Columbia University with a Master's Degree in English in 1951. Sidney founded SOS Technologies, where he served as President and CEO until the age of 80. Sidney was a season ticket holder of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra for 75 years, from the age of 15, and an active supporter of the Pittsburgh Opera and many other music and cultural organizations. He also frequently traveled to New York City to attend performances by the Metropolitan Opera, which he continued to experience in later years by simulcast performances in Pittsburgh theaters. Sidney managed the Rodef Shalom music series for over 20 years, auditioning and bringing young classical artists to perform in Pittsburgh from across the country. He was an accomplished amateur pianist, and played trios for 40 years. Sidney and his wife, Shirley were voracious travelers, visiting five of the world's seven continents in their 59 years of marriage. Sidney's love of life and conversation were and will continue to be an inspiration to his family and many friends for many years to come. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Friday at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (10 - 11 a.m.). Interment West View Cemetery of Rodef Shalom Congregation. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, 600 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or the Pittsburgh Opera, 2425 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

