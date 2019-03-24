Home

Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
(724) 295-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Mother of God Parish
608 High St.
Freeport, PA
View Map
SIERRA LYNN INTRIERI


1993 - 2019
INTRIERI SIERRA LYNN

Age 25, of Sarver, left this world tragically, Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was born Oct. 27, 1993, in Pittsburgh; she was the daughter of Maria F. (Citrone) and Thomas F. Intrieri, of Sarver. Sierra worked at West Penn Hospital in the NICU department; she is survived by her parents; brother, Tommy Intrieri; paternal grandparents; maternal grandmother; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 and 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport, PA 16229. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at St. Mary Mother of God Parish at 608 High St. in Freeport. Memorial contributions can be made to Sierra's family c/o Maria Intrieri, 524 High St., Freeport, PA 16229. To send online condolences, please visit redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019
