INTRIERI SIERRA LYNN

Age 25, of Sarver, left this world tragically, Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was born Oct. 27, 1993, in Pittsburgh; she was the daughter of Maria F. (Citrone) and Thomas F. Intrieri, of Sarver. Sierra worked at West Penn Hospital in the NICU department; she is survived by her parents; brother, Tommy Intrieri; paternal grandparents; maternal grandmother; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 and 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport, PA 16229. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at St. Mary Mother of God Parish at 608 High St. in Freeport. Memorial contributions can be made to Sierra's family c/o Maria Intrieri, 524 High St., Freeport, PA 16229. To send online condolences, please visit redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.