Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SIGISMUND DZIUBINSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SIGISMUND E. "ZIGGY" DZIUBINSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SIGISMUND E. "ZIGGY" DZIUBINSKI Obituary
DZIUBINSKI SIGISMUND E. "ZIGGY"

Of Etna, on Friday, November 15, 2019. Ziggy was the beloved husband of Mary Lou Washensky Dziubinski; father of Thomas P. Dziubinski (late Susan) and Teresa L. Barrett (Michael); son of the late Zygmunt and Mary Grzelak Dziubinski; brother of Florence Wetzel (late John), Lucille Hudak (James), Rose Yobst (Robert) and the late Chesteria "Chess" Mafrice, Genevieve "Jean" Lasko and Victoria "Vicky" Taylor; Pappap of Rebecca Dziubinski, Hanna Williams, Michael and Kevin Barrett. Mr. Dziubinski was a retired union machinist for Miller Printing. He was a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and enjoyed Koehler Beer. Celebrate Ziggy's life with his family on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd., Shaler Twp. where Services will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SIGISMUND's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now