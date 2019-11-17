|
DZIUBINSKI SIGISMUND E. "ZIGGY"
Of Etna, on Friday, November 15, 2019. Ziggy was the beloved husband of Mary Lou Washensky Dziubinski; father of Thomas P. Dziubinski (late Susan) and Teresa L. Barrett (Michael); son of the late Zygmunt and Mary Grzelak Dziubinski; brother of Florence Wetzel (late John), Lucille Hudak (James), Rose Yobst (Robert) and the late Chesteria "Chess" Mafrice, Genevieve "Jean" Lasko and Victoria "Vicky" Taylor; Pappap of Rebecca Dziubinski, Hanna Williams, Michael and Kevin Barrett. Mr. Dziubinski was a retired union machinist for Miller Printing. He was a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and enjoyed Koehler Beer. Celebrate Ziggy's life with his family on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd., Shaler Twp. where Services will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019