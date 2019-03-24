INGRIM SIGRID SUSANNE (MOOS)

On Wednesday, March 20, 2019, age 91, of Churchill. Born December 25, 1927, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, where she lived 26 years. Studied piano, voice, and spoke five languages (Berlitz School of Languages). Father Heinrich Moos, concert violinist; mother, Wilhelmine Dietz Moos, voice teacher; brother, Karlheinz, opera singer. She worked for the High Commission for Occupied Germany, HICOG, as a secretary and met Robert W. Ingrim in Frankfurt 1953; her mother was his voice coach during his service with US Army Security Agency. Married 1954, they eventually settled in Churchill in 1964 to raise four daughters. Bob was employed at L.B. Foster. Sigrid was an exceptional cook and baker, mastering unfamiliar American dishes; her Thanksgiving stuffing and tortes were family favorites. She was a proud naturalized US citizen and a member of Faith Bible Baptist Church. Her great loves were all animals, music, reading mysteries, word puzzles, knitting, and playing Dr. Mario with family; she is survived by sisters-in-law, Susan Prata and Erika Moos-Drevenstedt; loving daughters Cora Ingrim (Harry Andrews), Erika Zajdel (Daniel), Roxana Buck (George), Barbara Lesser (Dave); beloved grandchildren David Lesser (Leah), Ian Zajdel (Stephanie), Tyler Lesser (Marina), Owen Zajdel (Marie), Nathaniel Buck (Abigail), Jared Lesser (Elizabeth), Evan Zajdel, Cameron Buck, Anna Niemiec (Robb), Ter'Rico Williams (Holly); 12 great-grandchildren. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, on Tuesday, March 26, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Services will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, March 27 at 10:00 a.m. Interment in Mt. Royal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to or your local Spay and Neuter Clinic for Cats & Dogs.