MORITZ SILBERT

Died peacefully after a brief illness, on Tuesday evening, April 2, 2019. He was surrounded by his children. Silbert was born in Beaver Falls, PA on April 23, 1938, and grew up in Hilliards, PA (Butler County) in an enclave of extended family. Silbert graduated from Westinghouse High School and from The University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy. He was also a member of the Pitt Dance Band and a lifelong member the Pitt's Pharmacy Fraternity. While serving in the US Army in 1954 at Fort Monmouth, NJ, he met his future wife, Grace, and it was love at first sight. Married on May 29, 1955, Silbert worked as a pharmacist in Pittsburgh until fulfilling his dream of owning a store, which he did in Export, and eventually a second store in Delmont. Silbert was an active member of Temple David in Monroeville and upon moving to Pittsburgh became a beloved member of Temple Sinai. He enjoyed golfing, taking Osher classes, playing poker, participating in ROMEO lunches, spending time with his multitude of friends, and he particularly excelled at taking care of those in need, including his wife, whom he nurtured through many years of cancer treatment. He was predeceased by Grace in October of 2017. He is the beloved father of Howard Moritz (Nancy Burk), Lowell Moritz (Paula Beal), Ruth Moritz Allen (Jim) and Susan Moritz Roth (Tom); grandfather of Alex (Joanna), Simon, Carl, Ben (Jullie), Hillary, Emma, Izzy, Jacob; and step-grandson, Ben Berenstein; great-grandfather of Lydia Allen. He leaves behind a multitude of both life-long and new friends, who will remember him as a kind and generous soul. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Thursday at 2 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (1-2 p.m.) Entombment following at Homewood Cemetery. Shiva on Thursday evening at Temple Sinai at 6 p.m. A second shiva will be held Saturday evening at Mr. Moritz's apartment. Donations may be made to The Jewish Association on Aging, 200 JHF Drive, Pittsburgh PA 15217, or the Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104.

