Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SIMON SALAMEH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SIMON ELIAS SALAMEH


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SIMON ELIAS SALAMEH Obituary
SALAMEH SIMON ELIAS

Simon Elias Salameh, age 82 of Peters Township, passed away suddenly on Monday, January 20, 2020. He was born June 24, 1937 in Lebanon, the son of the late Elias and Soraya. Beloved husband of Carola Salameh; loving father of Corinne (Troy) Ross and Andre Salameh; adoring grandfather of Evan, Luke, and Nikki Ross, Bailey and Brooklyn Salameh. Simon loved working with stained glass, woodworking and crossword puzzles. Arrangements were entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.PittsburghCremation.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SIMON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -