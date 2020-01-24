|
SALAMEH SIMON ELIAS
Simon Elias Salameh, age 82 of Peters Township, passed away suddenly on Monday, January 20, 2020. He was born June 24, 1937 in Lebanon, the son of the late Elias and Soraya. Beloved husband of Carola Salameh; loving father of Corinne (Troy) Ross and Andre Salameh; adoring grandfather of Evan, Luke, and Nikki Ross, Bailey and Brooklyn Salameh. Simon loved working with stained glass, woodworking and crossword puzzles. Arrangements were entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.PittsburghCremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020