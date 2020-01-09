|
KUHN, S.J. BROTHER HENRY C.
Brother Henry C. Kuhn, S.J. January 5, 2020. Age 85. A Jesuit for over 60 years. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA and entered the Society in 1955 at Milford, Ohio. He took final vows on August 15, 1965 in Cleveland. Br. Hank received a diploma in horticulture from the National Landscape Institute of Los Angeles. He served as superintendent of grounds at various Jesuit facilities; such as, Colombiere Center in Clarkston, MI, Jesuit Retreat Center in Parma, OH and Walsh Jesuit High School in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. After a sabbatical, Br. Hank turned his attention from buildings and grounds to full-time care of his Jesuit brethren. He became the minister and socius to the novice director at Loyola House Jesuit Novitiate in Berkley, MI before becoming minister at Lansing-Reilly Hall on the campus of the University of Detroit Mercy. More recently, Br. Hank moved to Colombiere Center and performed community service and a host of other things. Br. Hank was willing to do whatever was needed. Br. Hank was practical, down-to-earth, and honest. He always told the truth and "told it like it was." This attitude helped others to quickly trust and respect him. He could deal well with whoever he encountered: novices, workmen, contractors, salesmen, suppliers, etc. He would befriend workmen at whatever institution he was at. This meant that he often got immediate help to solve problems. It also endeared him to the staff and community at Colombiere. Br. Hank was devoted to his family - both his birth family and his Jesuit family. He is survived by a brother, John Kuhn (Carol) and two sisters, Mrs. Cleopha Perhach and Mrs. Margaret Stevens, as well as, many nieces and nephews. Visitation is Friday, January 10, 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Colombiere. Funeral Mass Saturday, January 11, at 10:45 a.m. at Colombiere Center, 9075 Big Lake Rd., Clarkston, MI with burial to follow. Memorial gifts to support the Jesuits may be made to the USA Midwest Jesuits, 1010 N. Hooker St., Chicago, IL 60642. Visit www.jesuitsmidwest.org to read full obituary, sign guestbook, or make an online memorial gift. A.J. DESMOND & SONS, (248) 362-2500. View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020