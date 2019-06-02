Home

Age 84, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away on May 20, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA. He was the son of the late James Bernard and Mary Sally (McDonald) McKernan, Jr. To cherish his memory, Sloan leaves his beloved wife, Ruth Ann (Merwick); loving father to Patricia Nemeth (Gerard) of Pickerington, OH, Dr. Timothy McKernan (Laurie) of Mars, PA and Sarah Prady (Kevin) of Wexford, PA; honored grandfather to seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson; beloved "big" brother to Mary, Lawrence, Adlinda and Karen McKernan, Grace DiPlacido and deceased brother James McKernan; lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins and close family friends. Sloan worked as a Boilermaker in Local 154 and then as a Superintendent for Eichleay Corporation. He retired December 31, 1998. Sloan and Ruth enjoyed retirement in beautiful Sun City Center, FL. Visitation and services are being held privately by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC. 10418 Perry Hwy. Wexford, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 2, 2019
