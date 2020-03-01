Home

Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
SLYVIA ROSE (LESNIAK) TOCZEK

SLYVIA ROSE (LESNIAK) TOCZEK Obituary
TOCZEK SLYVIA ROSE (NEE LESNIAK)

Age 78, of Norwalk, away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Gaymont Nursing Center after a lengthy illness. She was born on June 2, 1941 in Braddock, Pennsylvania.  Sylvia moved to Munhall to be a loving wife to her husband William Michael Toczek and raised her family there. She was a classic stay at home mom busy with keeping a handle on her three sons. She was her children's number one fan and never missed a football game or wrestling match. At the young age of 48, she suffered a stroke and was dependent to a wheelchair the rest of her life but didn't let that stop her from spending time with her sons and grandchildren. She will be missed greatly as she goes to be with her one true love of over 50 years. She is survived by her three sons, William Toczek, Wayne Toczek and Chris Toczek; and four grandchildren, Kyle, Kristina Rose, Ava and Waylyn Toczek. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, William Toczek and her parents, Theodore and Elizabeth Lesniak. The family entrusted the RIDDLE FUNERAL HOME, 5345 South Street, Vermilion with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020
