|
|
FILIPIAK SONNY (JOHN)
Of Peters Twp., age 73, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 after battling several illnesses. Husband of Susan Filipiak; father of Marion (Matt) Scabilloni, Scott M. Filipiak, Jason Filipiak and the late John M. Filipiak; grandfather of Heather, Johnathan Filipiak and the late Scott Filipiak, II; brother of Liz Kovacevec, Christine (Hank) Stall and Matthew (Marcie) Filipiak; also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was loved by hundreds of close friends and business associates. Services are private. Arrangements handled by PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TIRBUTES, Bethel Park. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019