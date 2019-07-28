Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Resources
More Obituaries for SONNY FILIPIAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SONNY (JOHN) FILIPIAK


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SONNY (JOHN) FILIPIAK Obituary
FILIPIAK SONNY (JOHN)

Of Peters Twp., age 73, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 after battling several illnesses. Husband of Susan Filipiak; father of Marion (Matt) Scabilloni, Scott M. Filipiak, Jason Filipiak and the late John M. Filipiak; grandfather of Heather, Johnathan Filipiak and the late Scott Filipiak, II; brother of Liz Kovacevec, Christine (Hank) Stall and Matthew (Marcie) Filipiak; also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was loved by hundreds of close friends and business associates. Services are private. Arrangements handled by PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TIRBUTES, Bethel Park. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SONNY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now