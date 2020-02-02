Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SONYA GUHL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SONYA JEAN JANICE (GRIFFIN) GUHL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SONYA JEAN JANICE (GRIFFIN) GUHL Obituary
GUHL SONYA JEAN JANICE (NEE GRIFFIN)

Age 53, of Monessen, passed peacefully in her home on January 24, 2020. She was born on September 16, 1966 in Johnstown, PA, and graduated from Hempfield Area High School. Sonya was a vibrant and creative woman with a deep appreciation for arts and crafts. She enjoyed spending time painting ceramics, reading, and listening to music (some of her favorites included Madonna, Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks). Sonya's memory will be cherished by her son, Nathaniel (Valeriya) Guhl; and granddaughter, Olivia Guhl. She was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn G. Griffin; and sister, Terri Lee Griffin. A private memorial service will take place at a later date.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SONYA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -