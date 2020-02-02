|
GUHL SONYA JEAN JANICE (NEE GRIFFIN)
Age 53, of Monessen, passed peacefully in her home on January 24, 2020. She was born on September 16, 1966 in Johnstown, PA, and graduated from Hempfield Area High School. Sonya was a vibrant and creative woman with a deep appreciation for arts and crafts. She enjoyed spending time painting ceramics, reading, and listening to music (some of her favorites included Madonna, Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks). Sonya's memory will be cherished by her son, Nathaniel (Valeriya) Guhl; and granddaughter, Olivia Guhl. She was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn G. Griffin; and sister, Terri Lee Griffin. A private memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020