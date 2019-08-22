|
SIENICKI SOPHIA M. (RAFFA)
Peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Sienicki; loving mother of Jim (Chirl) Sienicki, Patti (Fred) Sienicki-Jackson, Bea (Dan) Day and JD (Terry) Sienicki; sister-in-law of Sarah Sienicki, Frances Sienicki, Raymond Henke, Loretta and Leonard Szafranski, Edward and Marlene Sienicki, Richard Sienicki and Stella and Kenneth Szafranski. Sophia was preceded in death by her parents, Jan and Mary Raffa; brothers, Stanley and Frank Raffa and sister, Stella Revay; grandmother of Teva and Ben Sienicki, Amy Geisert, Joey Sienicki, Justin and Josh Jackson, Nathan and Cathy Day, Anna and John Sienicki; great-grandmother of Micah and Emmet Gallantz, Truman and Gavin Sienicki, Olivia Geisert, Payton, Landon and Weston Jackson; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Sophia was a longtime parishioner of St. Ignatius Church having been married there on July 9, 1950 and an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. Friends and family received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St. Carnegie, Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on Friday, 10 a.m. Burial in St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Baptist Homes Foundation, (memo line; employee appreciation fund), 500 Providence Point Blvd., Pgh., PA 15243.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019