Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
5000 Noblestown Rd
Oakdale, PA 15071
(724) 693-2800
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick R. C. Church
7322 Noblestown Road
Oakdale, PA
More Obituaries for SOPHIA SKOFF
SOPHIA P. "SOPHIE" SKOFF


1919 - 2019
SOPHIA P. "SOPHIE" SKOFF Obituary
SKOFF SOPHIA P. "SOPHIE"

Sophia, 100, passed away peacefully in Oakdale on November 30, 2019. She was born on January 8, 1919, and was the loving daughter of the late James and Teresa Troples. She was the beloved sister of James and John Skoff and the late Joe and George Skoff and most recently her sister, Pauline Meehan. She was the cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. Sophie worked in the office for Atlantic Richfield for many years until she retired. She was a longtime member of St. Patrick R. C. Church. She was blessed with a good, long, healthy life and until very recently lived in her own home, cooking and taking care of herself. She will be greatly missed by her family. Visitation will be held Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC. AND CREMATORY, 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale (724-693-2800). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday in St. Patrick R. C. Church, Oakdale. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery in McMurray. The family suggests that memorial donations be made to St. Patrick's R. C. Church, 7322 Noblestown Road, Oakdale, PA 157071.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019
