Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
Age 96, passed away peacefully at home with her daughter at her side on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Sophia came to the United States on July 19, 1975. She worked for the Sisters of the Holy Spirit, West View for 30 years. Sophia was a registered nurse for 60 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Wieckowski; her sisters, Magdalena Leszczynska and Jadwiga Czarkowska. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Loevner and her husband, Philip of Aspinwall. Visitation Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Sisters of the Holy Spirit, 5246 Clarwin Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15229. The family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to the Sisters of the Holy Spirit.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019
