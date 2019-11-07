Home

POWERED BY

Services
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
Resources
More Obituaries for SOPHIE ERWIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SOPHIE ANN ERWIN


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SOPHIE ANN ERWIN Obituary
ERWIN SOPHIE ANN

Age 89, of Moon Township, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at UPMC Cranberry Place. She was born in Groveton, PA, on August 24, 1930, to the late Nick and Stella (Szost) Stiney. In 2007, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Charles W. Erwin. Sophie is survived by her two loving daughters, Cynthia (Michael) Lesifko and Sherry (fiancé Phillip) Erwin; three cherished grandchildren, Michelle (Jeremy), Sarah (Tom) and Daniel; her great-grandson, Brayden; sister, Betty Jane Murray; along with many nieces, nephews and extended family. Sophie was a faithful member of St. Margaret Mary and was retired from Robert Morris University. Sophie was devoted to her family, was an excellent baker and baked many luscious pies. Sophie made wonderful memories for every holiday. Visitation Friday 3-8 p.m. at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Rd. where prayers will be recited on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. followed by Mass at St. Margaret Mary Church at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. The Erwin family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of the East Wing at UPMC Cranberry Place and Family Hospice for their wonderful kind care. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Sophie's name to Family Hospice, 50 Moffett St., Pittsburgh, PA 15243.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SOPHIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -