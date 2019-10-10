|
|
MANDELLA SOPHIE E. (KOSIAREK)
Age 105, of Upper St. Clair, formerly of McKeesport, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Beloved Wife of the late John J. Mandella; devoted mother of John J. (Sharlene) Mandella, Jr., Bruce F. (Carol) Mandella, Bernadette Mandella and her husband, Malcolm Petroccia; grandmother of John (Jenny) Mandella III, Mark Mandella, Megan (Ray) Miller and Heather Petroccia; great-grandmother of Dylan, Jack and Josephine; sister of the late Helen Gladkowski, Irene Sowa, John Kosiarek and Eleanor Miller. Friends welcome Friday, 3-8 p.m. at FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 112 Fort Couch Rd. Bethel Park. (Opposite Macy's, South Hills Village). Mass of Christian Burial from St. John Capistran Church 10 a.m. Saturday. Interment St. Marys German Cemetery, McKeesport, PA. Condolences may be left at www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019