JACOBS SOPHIE G. (COSTANTINI)

Age 96, formerly of Sharpsburg passed away on March 8, 2019 from complications due to pneumonia. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Jacobs, who preceded her in death 40 years ago. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Leonard R. Costantini, Jr.; her sister, Teresa Marsico; her oldest son, Lawrence J. Jacobs; and two of her grandchildren, Kelly Jean Jacobs and Paul Jonathan Jacobs. She is survived by her sister, Olga Altmar; her brother, Alfred (Ruth) Costantini; sister-in-law of Elizabeth "Betty" Speicher; her children, Elizabeth "Betsy" (James) Carr, Robert "Jake" (Rena) Jacobs, and Mary Denise Jacobs. She was the loving grandmother to Sean (Alana) Carr, Jason (Kristen) Carr, Heather (Scott) Kelly, Leah Jacobs, and Michelle Jacobs. She had three great-grandchildren, Courtney, Siena, and Brooks; and one great-great-grandchild, Raiden. Sophie will be remembered best by those who knew her for the beautiful singing voice she had when she was young. As she got older, she became an avid reader, loved doing word search puzzles, and most of all enjoyed nothing better than watching the Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins on TV. Visitation and Services will be private for the family. Arrangements entrusted to the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont.