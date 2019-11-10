|
KEARNS SOPHIE "MARGE"
On Friday, November 8, 2019, of Baldwin. Loving wife of the late William Kearns; beloved mother to Janis and the late Thomas; caring aunt to John Gocinski and Mary Curran. Generous, kind, witty, stylish and independent all describe Sophie. She was devoted to her family and was a wonderful mother who will be greatly missed by her daughter. Per her wishes, funeral and interment were private. Arrangements made by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Thank you to those who showed compassion in her final days. In her memory, please perform an act of kindness. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
