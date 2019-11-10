Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
SOPHIE "MARGE" KEARNS

SOPHIE "MARGE" KEARNS Obituary
KEARNS SOPHIE "MARGE"

On Friday, November 8, 2019, of Baldwin. Loving wife of the late William Kearns; beloved mother to Janis and the late Thomas; caring aunt to John Gocinski and Mary Curran. Generous, kind, witty, stylish and independent all describe Sophie. She was devoted to her family and was a wonderful mother who will be greatly missed by her daughter. Per her wishes, funeral and interment were private. Arrangements made by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Thank you to those who showed compassion in her final days. In her memory, please perform an act of kindness. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019
