MATAKAS-STAHL SOPHIE (QUADER)

Peacefully, on Thursday, February 7, 2019, age 89 of Greensburg, formally of Adderley. Sophie was born to the late Clement and Rosalia (Pranculite) Quader in Atlasburg, PA. Sophie was married to the late Victor K. Matakas, with whom she had three children. She was also the wife the late William Stahl. In addition to her children, she is survived by seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and all who loved her. Sophie enjoyed Square Dancing with Franklin Squares, crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren. Family and friends welcome in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding 15148, (412) 824-4332, on Sunday from Noon to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michaels Church in Pitcairn on Monday at 10 a.m. Sophie will be laid to rest at Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery. Please visit us at alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.