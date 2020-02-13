Home

Services
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Hopewell Twp., PA
SOPHIE (NIKLEWICZ) MICHALIK Obituary
MICHALIK SOPHIE (NIKLEWICZ)

Age 94, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in Franciscan Manor, Patterson Heights. Born February 9, 1926 in Ambridge, PA, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine (Milan) Niklewicz. She was a charter member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hopewell Township; a former member of the church choir; and a member of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers and the Nifty Fifty Card Club. Sophie graduated from the Ambridge High School on May 29, 1943 and started working at the Ambridge Junior High School in June 1943 as office secretary. She was a former correspondent for the Beaver County Times; a former office worker for Hopewell Foodland; and a member of the Voices for All Seasons. She was a member of the Polish National Alliance, Lodge 1013, Ambridge and Lodge 1403, Aliquippa. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 70 years, Theodore "Ted" Michalik, in 2018; a daughter, Kathleen, in 1975; an infant son, Joseph, in 1954; a daughter-in-law, Jeannie Michalik; one sister, Veronica Sokalski; and four brothers, Joseph, Frank, Anthony, and Mike Niklewicz. Surviving are four sons and daughters-in-law, Ted and Mary Michalik, Louisville, KY; Stephen and Debbie Michalik, and Thomas and Barbara Michalik, all of Raccoon Twp., and Michael and Debbie Michalik, Frederick, MD; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Friends will be received Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St. Aliquippa, PA, 15001, where a service will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Hopewell Twp. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp. The Michalik family would like to thank the staff at Franciscan Manor and Kindred Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Sophie's name, to the Ted Michalik Scholarship Fund at Kosciuszko Foundation, Pittsburgh Chapter, P. O. Box 258, Gibsonia, PA 15044.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
