WOJTON SOPHIE

Age 98, of Tampa, Florida, passed peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was born in East McKeesport, to the late John and Anna Ekiert. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Matthew S. Wojton. She was the ultimate housewife, raising their six children, and at the same time, supporting Matthew in his many community endeavors. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, Sister, aunt, Bubba and friend. She and Matthew spent their married life in Wilmerding, and in 2010 she moved to Zephyrhills, Florida where she divided her time amongst her three daughters. She is survived by her children, Carol (Richard) Dziki of Zephyrhills, Florida, Blair Wojton of Glassport, Phyllis (Bill) Beaver of Tampa, Florida, Fran (Mike) Hoover of Tampa, Florida, Sta Wojton of Wilmerding, Matt Wojton of Latrobe; ten grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Friends and family will be received on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. On Tuesday, April 23, 2019, a Celebration of Life will take place starting at 10 a.m. with a Blessing service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Monroeville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Sophie's name be made to the at . For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.