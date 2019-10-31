|
HESS SOPHIE (CHISCO) (YANOVICH)
Originally from Braddock, North Braddock, West Mifflin and Trafford, age 91, on Monday, October 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Yanovich and the late Peter Hess; loving mother of Amy (Joe) Boros of Monroeville, Mark (Annette) Yanovich of Trafford, Joe (Norma) Yanovich of Harrison City and Barry Yanovich of McKeesport; cherished grandmother of Lisa Fyke, Gina (Ray) Anthony, Marc Yanovich, Eric (Carol) Yanovich, Jared Yanovich and Rebecca Yanovich; sister of Ceil (late George) Havrilla of North Versailles and Genevieve (late Andrew) Ozinski of Irwin and the late Stanley and Jesse Chisco; also survived by four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Sophie worked at Sun Drug in Braddock and was a Council woman and crossing guard in North Braddock. She had a very traumatic life, first getting burnt severely in a house fire then later losing her husband at an early age and having to raise her children without any help. Never one to complain, or a harsh word for anyone, she was always optimistic, even in bad times. Sophie worked hard, sometimes three jobs to keep things afloat, but always striving to maintain that family unity and helping family and friends. She may not be famous or fortunate or lucky in everything, but she taught her children that the wonder of everyday life is worthwhile to live it well and do a bit of good in the world. God has surly called for his angel to return. Friends welcome Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC.; Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350, where a Blessing Service will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019