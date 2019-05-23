Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home
900 Chartiers Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
(412) 921-1705
Viewing
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Providence Heights
Viewing
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Providence Heights
Wake
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Providence Heights
Viewing
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Mother of Divine Providence Chapel
9000 Babcock Boulevard
Allison Park, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Mother of Divine Providence Chapel
9000 Babcock Boulevard
Allison Park, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SR. ANTONIA CVETAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SR. ANTONIA CVETAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SR. ANTONIA CVETAN Obituary
CVETAN, CDP SR. ANTONIA

At the age of 97, of McCandless Township, looking forward to celebrating 80 years of religious life this summer, Sister Antonia, formerly Sister Brendan, went to her eternal reward on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Sr. Antonia was born in Point Marion, PA, and baptized at St. Joseph's Church in Braddock. She entered the Sisters of Divine Providence on August 30, 1939 and made Final Vows on August 10, 1946. Sister Antonia served as an Elementary teacher in schools of the Diocese of Pittsburgh for most of her career. She earned her Bachelor's degree in education from Duquesne University. After many years of teaching, Sister Antonia served on the administrative staff at the Provincial House when health permitted. Sister Antonia was preceded in death by her parents, John and Antonia Lagoy Cvetan and her only brother, John Joseph. She is survived by nieces and nephews and the Sisters of Divine Providence and their Associates. Viewing will take place at Providence Heights on Thursday, May 23, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. with a Wake Service at 7:00 p.m. Viewing will also take place on Friday, May 24, from noon until 3:30 p.m., with Mass of Christian Burial at 4:00 p.m. in the Mother of Divine Providence Chapel, 9000 Babcock Boulevard, Allison Park, PA. Burial will follow in Providence Heights Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Sisters of Divine Providence, 9000 Babcock Boulevard, Allison Park, PA 15101. Arrangements entrusted to ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC. Visit us at: www.staabfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from May 23 to May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now