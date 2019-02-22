LEE STACEY RENEE

Went home to be with the Lord on February 16, 2019. She was born to the late Robert and Gloria Lee on July 23, 1982. She was a long standing resident of the Northside of Pittsburgh specifically speaking, Northview Heights the place she called "Home." This young lady had a heart of gold. To know Stacey was to love her. Stacey helped everyone she came in contact with. Giving and zestful living was her way of life. Although she did not have any natural births, she was godmother to Tangie Marie Goodnight, Antoine Rideout, Shavon Phillips and many other children in the neighborhood. She was like the fairy tale character Mother Goose, anywhere she was a train of children followed her. She will be missed by all. Stacey was preceded in death by her loving father, Robert Lee Sr.; mother, Gloria E. Lee and brother, Keith R. Lee. She is survived by her devoted companion, Larry Johnson; siblings, Cheryl, Roberta, Michelle, Robert (Michele), Pam Swanson (Pastor Terry), Gary Sr.(Linda), Melanie and Syl-Jean Marshall; Aunt Pat Garnett, Elaine and LaShawn; a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, ex tended family, relatives and faithful friends. She will be received by friends and well wishers at 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019, and her Service of Celebration will commence at 1 p.m., at the Northside Institutional Church, 302 West North Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, with host Pastor Lola Thorpe. The eulogy will be delivered by Pastor Terry Swanson Sr., Holy Heritage Outreach Ministries. Services entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director, 724-375-8080.