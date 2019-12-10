Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for STACY SCHULTZ
STACY CHARLES SCHULTZ

STACY CHARLES SCHULTZ Obituary
SCHULTZ STACY CHARLES

Age 52, of Scott Twp., unexpectedly on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Beloved father of Madelaine and Meade Schultz; loving son of Harry E. and Jean F. (Ross) Schultz; brother of Stephanie (Scott) Tolnai; and he is survived by loving aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends welcome WEDNESDAY 5-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412- 563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. THURSDAY in S.S. Simon & Jude Church. Burial to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019
