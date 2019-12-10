|
SCHULTZ STACY CHARLES
Age 52, of Scott Twp., unexpectedly on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Beloved father of Madelaine and Meade Schultz; loving son of Harry E. and Jean F. (Ross) Schultz; brother of Stephanie (Scott) Tolnai; and he is survived by loving aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends welcome WEDNESDAY 5-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412- 563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. THURSDAY in S.S. Simon & Jude Church. Burial to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019