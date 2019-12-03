|
|
RISCOE STACY R.
Age 56, of Ross Township passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was born on September 11, 1963 in Pittsburgh to the late John and Lorraine Riscoe. Beloved Wife for 10 years of Jerry Postlethwaite. She was the youngest of four children in the family. She had two older brothers, John and Gerold and a sister Sandra. Stacy attended Chatham University, earning a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and Sociology/Anthropology. After graduating she worked as a child care specialist and counsellor with adolescents at both Shuman Center and Holy Family Institute. Later she worked as a weight loss counselor and trainer at Nutri/System, Inc. while pursuing a Master's degree in Human Resources at LaRoche University. Stacy had a life-long love of fitness which included running, weight lifting and earning certification as a fitness trainer. She has also held management positions in training, recruiting, business development, organizational development and succession planning. She has been responsible for establishing the HR function in both domestic and foreign markets. In addition to ensuring compliance with employment laws in domestic and foreign markets, she was responsible for finding and hiring division presidents and other top executives, operating and sales executives, as well as engineers and other professionals for sites in the U.S., China, Hong Kong and Europe. She has worked in manufacturing, high tech, nonprofit and service industries and has held the SPHR Certification (Senior Professional in Human Resources) since 1999. In her time away from work, she served as a Board Member of Residential Care Services and the Rotary Club of Pittsburgh. She was married and enjoyed entertaining and visiting with family and her many, many friends. Friends and relatives will be received during a Memorial visitation on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, December 5, 2019, 10:30 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 825 2nd St. Verona. Interment will be private in Allegheny Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019