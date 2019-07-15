HEBDA STAN A.

Age 101, of Duquesne, on July 13, 2019, at home. A son of the late Vincent and Blanche (Fularz) Hebda, he was a retired Steelworker and former member of the former St. Stephen's R.C. Church in McKeesport where he was an usher, member of the choir and their dart team. He loved to read, especially Westerns, singing, golf and dancing. He volunteered at Kane-McKeesport and was a lifetime member of the P.N.A. in McKeesport. One of his claims to fame was that he had a hole in one on August 30, 1974, on the #13 hole of 148 yds. at Butler's Golf Course. He was also a lifetime member of the Carpenter's Union and was in the Civilian Conservation Corps. He was the beloved husband of 58 years to the late Margaret B. (Kochmar) Hebda. He was the father of Mary Ann Hebda and Ellie Hebda, both of Duquesne, and the late Marge (late Michael) Radecki; grandfather of John (Mary) Radecki, Keri Radecki and the late Kris Radecki; great-grandfather of Parker Radecki, Madison Radecki and Rylie Smith; brother of the late Blanche (late Chester) Rymarz, late Mary (late Harold) Kite, late Ted (late Ethel) Hebda, late Walt (surviving spouse Lois) Hebda, late John (late Eleanor) Hebda, late Tom (surviving spouse Fran) Hebda; also many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, July 19, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church, Duquesne, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial at Holy Trinity Cemetery, West Mifflin.