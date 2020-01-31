Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Shaare Torah Cemetery
Interment
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Shaare Torah Cemetery
STANFORD KALLA

STANFORD KALLA Obituary
KALLA STANFORD

On Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Syrietta "Skippy" Kalla. Beloved father of Jeffrey (Judy) Kalla, Lynn (Jimm) Donovan, David (Barbara) Kalla and Rabbi Jack (Stacey) Kalla. Brother of Dr. Richard (Alice) Kalla, the late Joseph Kalla, late Irene (late Isadore) Goldberg, late Esther Goldberg, late Irwin (late Phyllis) and late Milton Kalla. Also survived by ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside Services and Interment will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. at Shaare Torah Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Libby's Place Senior Day Program, Avenue U, Galveston, TX 77551. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. 


www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020
