STANISLAWA GIL
STANISLAWA (KALETA) GIL

STANISLAWA (KALETA) GIL Obituary
GIL STANISLAWA (KALETA)

Age 93, of Lawrenceville, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stefan Gil; loving mother of Irena (Jim) Zewe and the late Leszek and Andrzej Gil; devoted grandmother of Jennifer (Jonathan) Kimmel and Jamie (Rick) Petroy; cherished great-grandmother of Olivia, Khloe, Jack, Faye, Romeo, Primina and Jan. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:30 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
