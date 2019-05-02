|
|
DENNISON REV. STANLEY CURTIS
Age 65, took his mortal departure on April 28, 2019, 5:52 a.m. 42 years of Pastoral Service, 21 years as Senior Pastor of Homewood A.M.E. Zion Church, presiding Elder of the Braddock District, Allegheny Conference. Beloved husband of 37 years to Debra P. Dennison; father of Curtis E. (Annell), Darius P., Volencia N. Dennison; brother of Carl (Shirley), Rodger Dennison, Lois Hubbard, Gloria (Walter) Render; two grandchildren; and a host of relatives. Family will receive guests Friday, May 3, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at HOMEWOOD A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 724 N. Homewood Ave., 15208. National funeral ceremony Saturday, May 4, 2019 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Bishop W. Darrin Moore, Mid Atlantic Episcopal Prelate, officiant. Interment, Allegheny Cemetery. FH inquiries 412-241-7998.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 2, 2019